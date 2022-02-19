Buffalo Bills Links, 2/19: Examining Buffalo’s WR2 options

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best and most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL, led by quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs.

But with Emmanuel Sanders, 35, an unrestricted free agent, today's edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining what the Bills have at the outside wide receiver position, reviewing the play of Sanders and Gabriel Davis while discussing both a contract extension for Sanders and the potential free agents and college prospects the Bills could bring in as competition at WR2.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Assessing Josh Allen among NFL’s top QBs

Take a look at how Josh Allen performed during his fourth season with the Bills and see where Allen currently resides within the ranks of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

How did Buffalo’s rookie class perform in 2021?

Among the team’s selections in the 2021 NFL Draft were a pair of edge rushers to help them get after the quarterback more consistently and a rookie tackle to help stabilize the offensive line. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana writes about and grades the performances from Buffalo’s eight-man draft class.

Should Buffalo draft a running back?

The Bills received solid contributions from their number-one back, Devin Singletary, over the second half of the 2021 season. Singletary showed he could handle the pressure of serving as Buffalo’s lead back, he became a proficient pass-catcher out of the backfield, and he improved in the pass-blocking department. Was it enough to deter the Bills from drafting a running back? Plus, which cornerback is being mocked to the Bills?

Odds and ends

How much cap space the Bills currently have? Plus, hear from NFL experts on how Allen and the Bills will fare during the 2022 season, and read why Buffalo’s equipment staff is being praised as the unsung heroes of a difficult season, plus more!