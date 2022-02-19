Buffalo Bills Links, 2/19: Examining Buffalo’s WR2 options

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best and most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL, led by quarterback Josh Allen and Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs.
But with Emmanuel Sanders, 35, an unrestricted free agent, today's edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining what the Bills have at the outside wide receiver position, reviewing the play of Sanders and Gabriel Davis while discussing both a contract extension for Sanders and the potential free agents and college prospects the Bills could bring in as competition at WR2.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Assessing Josh Allen among NFL’s top QBs
Take a look at how Josh Allen performed during his fourth season with the Bills and see where Allen currently resides within the ranks of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.
- Capaccio: 2022 State of the Bills: Quarterback - WGR 550
- Where Josh Allen ranks on NFL.com’s top quarterbacks list from the 2021 season - BuffaloBills.com
- ESPN analyst picks Josh Allen as his top quarterback in the NFL - BuffaloBills.com
How did Buffalo’s rookie class perform in 2021?
Among the team’s selections in the 2021 NFL Draft were a pair of edge rushers to help them get after the quarterback more consistently and a rookie tackle to help stabilize the offensive line. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana writes about and grades the performances from Buffalo’s eight-man draft class.
Should Buffalo draft a running back?
The Bills received solid contributions from their number-one back, Devin Singletary, over the second half of the 2021 season. Singletary showed he could handle the pressure of serving as Buffalo’s lead back, he became a proficient pass-catcher out of the backfield, and he improved in the pass-blocking department. Was it enough to deter the Bills from drafting a running back? Plus, which cornerback is being mocked to the Bills?
- Devin Singletary’s surge was essential, but should it stop the Bills from drafting a RB? – The Athletic (subscription required).
- NFL Draft 2022: Bills add CB in Todd McShay’s latest 1st-round mock - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
How much cap space the Bills currently have? Plus, hear from NFL experts on how Allen and the Bills will fare during the 2022 season, and read why Buffalo’s equipment staff is being praised as the unsung heroes of a difficult season, plus more!
- How much cap space does each NFL team have currently? - WGR 550
- ESPN NFL analysts make these predictions for the Bills in 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
- 2022 NFL predictions - Experts debate MVP and next year’s Super Bowl, plus most interesting teams - ESPN.com
- Jeff Mazurek, Bills' equipment staffers were unsung heroes during trying 2021 season | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Ex-Bills running back Clarence ‘Pooh Bear’ Williams dies in car crash | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
