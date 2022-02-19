Bills’ linebackers coach Bob Babich to retire

Bob Babich, Buffalo’s 61-year-old linebackers coach, is retiring, per Aaron Wilson. He has spent five seasons on Buffalo’s coaching staff, helping turn Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds into top-notch linebackers, repeatedly sending Edmunds to the Pro Bowl and nabbing a big contract for Milano.

Babich has coached in the NFL for 19 years as part of a 38-year coaching career. He spent time with the Chargers, Jaguars, Bears, and Rams. He was the Bears defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2009 as part of a long run in Chicago from 2004 to 2012. He was the DC for the Jaguars from 2013 to 2015.

The elder Babich’s son, Bobby, is also on Buffalo’s coaching staff as safeties coach. H is planning on moving to linebackers to replace his father. He joined the staff alongside his father in 2017.

Babich is one in a handful of coaches who have left. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the new head coach of the New York Giants, where offensive line coach Bobby Johnson now holds the same job, and assistant QBs coach Shea Tierney is now the quarterbacks coach. Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell was allowed to head to Jacksonville for the same role. On defense, assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire is now the defensive line coach for the Houston Texans. That’s in addition to assistant general manager Joe Schoen also heading to the Giants.

Buffalo hired Joe Brady for the quarterbacks coach job, when Ken Dorsey was promoted to replace Daboll. Aaron Kromer is the new offensive line coach. Other hirings haven’t been announced.