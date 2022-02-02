Shea Tierney joins Brian Daboll as New York Giants quarterbacks coach

The Buffalo Bills have lost a third coach to the New York Giants, as assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has joined Brian Daboll’s staff as their new quarterbacks coach. It’s a big step up for Tierney, who started in the NFL in 2013 as analyst. The news was reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Tierney has strong ties to Daboll, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. He worked at Alabama from 2016 to 2017, becoming close friends with the OC Daboll in 2017. They moved to Buffalo together in 2018. Tierney was an offensive assistant in 2018 and 2019 before moving to assistant QBs coach in 2020 and 2021.

Prior to his time at Alabama, he was an analyst and intern for Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015. (There is a slight Sean McDermott connection there, as his his former college Pat Shurmur was the offensive coordinator in Philly. Like McDermott, he’s also originally from Philadelphia.) He started his coaching career as a grad assistant at NC State from 2011 to 2012.

The list of quarterback coach candidates has shrunk by one name, as least. We still have six other names on our list of coaches to watch for the role. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will need to hire a QBs coach, offensive line coach, and possibly bring in an assistant or two to the offensive coaching staff.