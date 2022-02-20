 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BBR: New 3-round mock draft for the Buffalo Bills addresses needs at CB, WR and DE

Mock draft season is in full effect for Bills fans

By Anthony Marino
new

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the attention shifts to the NFL Draft for fans of the Buffalo Bills, I figured it was time to join the mix with my first mock draft of the offseason. There will certainly be changes to team needs following the first wave of free agency, but I was pleased with the return on this first mock draft.

You can hear all of the details in the podcast below, as I discuss the rationale for selecting Roger McCreary (CB Auburn), Calvin Austin III (WR Memphis), and Boye Mafe (DE Minnesota). Share your thoughts in the comments section, and feel free to post your own mock draft selects as well.

