BBR: New 3-round mock draft for the Buffalo Bills addresses needs at CB, WR and DE

As the attention shifts to the NFL Draft for fans of the Buffalo Bills, I figured it was time to join the mix with my first mock draft of the offseason. There will certainly be changes to team needs following the first wave of free agency, but I was pleased with the return on this first mock draft.

You can hear all of the details in the podcast below, as I discuss the rationale for selecting Roger McCreary (CB Auburn), Calvin Austin III (WR Memphis), and Boye Mafe (DE Minnesota). Share your thoughts in the comments section, and feel free to post your own mock draft selects as well.

