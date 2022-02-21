The NFL Combine is just days away, when rumors will start flying about interest in specific draft prospects for the Buffalo Bills. But before the focus shifts to Indianapolis next week, it’s time for another collection of mock drafts from industry experts. There are plenty of talented players being mocked to the Bills, and you can see the latest collection below.

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1 - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth, CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade into top 10 to select a quarterback, Jets make a splash on defense - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Daxton Hill, S from Michigan, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders rebrand under center by selecting QB; Steelers opt for defense over passer - CBSSports.com

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Super Bowl Edition | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Kyler Gordon, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

Bills Mock Draft 2022: Making Trades To Fill Needs | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Jameson Williams, WR from Alabama, with the first-round pick.

NFL mock draft 2022: First-round surprises in post-Super Bowl look - USA Today

The Buffalo Bills select Arnold Ebiketie, DE from Penn State, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Evan Neal No. 1; Kenny Pickett first QB taken - Sports Illustrated

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections after Super Bowl LVI - Draft Wire

The Buffalo Bills select DeMarvin Leal, DL from Texas A&M, with the first-round pick.

Schuyler Callihan's 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - Sports Illustrated

The Buffalo Bills select Logan Hall, EDGE from Houston, with the first-round pick.

2022 2-Round NFL Mock Draft: Panthers and Commanders find their new QBs in the top 15 - PFN

