Buffalo Bills Links, 2/21: State of the running backs

Leading up to the 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills showed they believed in running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss when the team didn’t use a draft pick on a running back in the NFL Draft.

After Singletary clearly established himself as Buffalo’s lead back over the second half of 2021, and after Moss took a step backwards in his second season with the Bills, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the state of Buffalo’s running backs.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

State of the running backs

Devin Singletary took a major step forward during his third season with the Bills, demonstrating he could handle the pressure of serving as Buffalo’s lead back. Especially over the second half of the year, Singletary was an effective and efficient runner for a Bills ground game that enjoyed a resurgence, becoming a proficient pass catcher out of the backfield while showing improvement as a pass blocker. The same cannot be said of Moss, who regressed after a promising rookie season.

Linked here are looks at Buffalo’s running backs, a debate whether the Bills should draft a back in the 2022 NFL Draft, analysis of how Moss could factor into the Bills’ offensive plans next year, and discussion about how the team could address the backfield situation this offseason.

LB coach Bob Babich set to retire

After five seasons on head coach Sean McDermott’s staff as linebackers coach, Bob Babich is retiring. His son, Bobby Babich, will take over as linebackers coach for 2022.

Odds and ends

We hear from defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on why he wants to continue his career development with the Bills, and learn about how tight end Dawson Knox plans on tackling the offseason following his breakthrough 2021 season. Plus, whether free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler would be a good fit for the team’s defense, which Bills garnered postseason awards and honors, and more!