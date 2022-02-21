Opinion: Outside wide receiver is an underrated need on the Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to add at least two outside receivers. It’s the biggest position on the roster folks aren’t talking about.

Part of the reason folks aren’t discussing it is there are two legitimate options at the position to handle the starter reps. Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro who is likely to sign a contract extension this offseason to make him the highest-paid player at the position. Gabriel Davis just had five touchdown catches in a playoff game.

Beyond that, though, the Bills have nothing but Isaiah Hodgins, who spent the season on the practice squad. That’s a really big issue.

In 2021, three outside receivers played more than 47% of the snaps; Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Davis. Jake Kumerow was in on 10% of the snaps as the fourth outside WR. The Bills need more than just two guys capable of carrying the load, while Sanders and Kumerow are free agents.

I think the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are going to see a wide receiver come off the board for the Bills. They have an expensive Diggs, Davis is two years away from a big cap number or leaving, and they also have significant money allocated at slot receiver in 2022. Drafting a player to develop to replace Davis in two years or at the very least be a cost-controlled third option for the next four years makes a ton of sense. Heck, it’s what they did with Davis two years ago so they’ve shown the forward-thinking once.

Regardless of how they address it, Buffalo is going to spend assets on the position in 2022. They have to.

