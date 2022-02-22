BBR: Isaiah McKenzie contract projections vary greatly

One of the storylines I am watching closely this offseason is around unrestricted free agent Isaiah McKenzie, and his future with the Buffalo Bills. I certainly hope to see McKenzie back with the Bills next season, but the big question remains as to how much it will cost to sign him.

Earlier this month, our very own Matt Warren provided his take on McKenzie’s contract—projecting another one-year minimum deal. On the flip side, in a recent episode of the Shout! podcast with guest Mike Ginnitti (from spotrac.com), host Matt Parrino guessed that McKenzie could command up to $6 million per season. Ginnitti agreed with Parrino’s assessment, which is quite a gap from Warren’s estimate.

In this episode of BBR, I share my thoughts on the contract, and how splitting the difference between the examples cited above could be the best fit. Listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

