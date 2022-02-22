Circling the Wagons: Bills Super Bowl scenario, Bills free agents & more!

In this episode, we talk with Buffalo Rumblings Pick ‘Em League winner, Marc, for gambling advice, discussion of the Cincinnati Bengals/Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl and how it relates to the Buffalo Bills’ current team (could the Bills have beaten the Rams?). Plus, how the team’s coaching staff isn’t as bad as it seems with recency bias, Wall of Fame nominees and Wall of Shame nominees for the 2021 Bills season, pending free agents of the Bills, Isaiah McKenzie vs. Cole Beasley, and much more!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.