Buffalo Bills re-sign CB Siran Neal

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed cornerback Siran Neal. A core special teamer, Neal also provides their Big Nickel cornerback look and has played outside cornerback in emergency situations, as well. His specialty is as a gunner, where he has received praise from multiple coaches over the years.

Originally a safety, Neal was drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and was scheduled to hit free agency for the first time this year.

The new deal is for three years and up to $10.9 million. We don’t know details yet, but when we do, we will share them. The “up to” part and how the contract is structured are the key points in all of this.

Neal has played more than 57% of the team’s special teams snaps in each of his four seasons, topping out at 66% this past year. That’s in addition to his 153 defensive snaps in 2021.

He’s also been incredibly durable, missing only one game in four seasons.