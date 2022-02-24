Buffalo Bills Links, 2/24: State of the interior offensive line

The Buffalo Bills have gone through their fair share of guards during general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure. The 2021 season was no different, as Buffalo started five different guards: Ryan Bates, Ike Boettger, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, and Daryl Williams.

With more roster turnover possible among Buffalo’s interior offensive linemen, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the state of Buffalo’s guards heading into the offseason.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills, Siran Neal agree on three-year extension

On Wednesday, the Bills and defensive back/special teams standout Siran Neal came to terms on a three-year contract extension, a deal that will reportedly make Neal the highest-paid special teams player in NFL, worth $10.9 million.

Sizing up Buffalo’s needs this offseason

Like all NFL teams, the Bills have their share of needs this offseason, including bringing in speed to the wide receiver room, shoring up the offensive and defensive lines, adding cornerback depth, and figuring out the backup quarterback situation. Linked below are Buffalo’s potential offseason plans, thoughts on free agents the Bills should go after, a dive into whether or not Devin Singletary should enter 2022 as Buffalo’s primary lead running back, discussion centered on what the Bills should do about their offensive line, and the case for re-signing defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

State of Buffalo’s wide receivers

For the fifth consecutive offseason, Buffalo’s wide receiver room could experience major turnover, with Emmanuel Sanders, Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow unrestricted free agents. These pieces take a look at Buffalo’s wideouts, explore whether Gabriel Davis should be the team’s No. 2 WR, and examine whether slot receiver Cole Beasley should come back in 2022.

Odds and ends

A report has the Bills opening the 2022 season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, plus find out more about the return of safety Micah Hyde’s charity softball game, hear from NFL executives on why Mitchell Trubisky has a “real opportunity” to start next year, and more!