Buffalo Bills Links, 2/26: What to do at backup QB?

The Buffalo Bills know they are set at starting quarterback with Josh Allen, but behind the dynamic Allen, there are plenty of questions entering the 2022 NFL season.
After enjoying having a veteran presence in Matt Barkley (2018-2020) and Mitchell Trubisky (2021), the Bills are searching for a backup quarterback, with Trubisky set to become a free agent, and former practice squad QB Davis Webb signing with the New York Giants.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing Buffalo’s backup QB situation and what approach the Bills should take to shore up the position behind Allen.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Should the Bills extend LB Tremaine Edmunds?
In the same draft class that netted the Bills Josh Allen (2018), Buffalo also used a first-round pick on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, at the time the youngest player in the league. After playing his first four seasons as the quarterback of Buffalo’s defense, Edmunds has displayed a ton of physical talent, but for some, there are still lingering doubts about whether Edmunds deserves an extension.
Why Siran Neal re-signed with Bills
Neal and the Bills agreed to a three-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid special teamer in the league on a deal worth $10.9 million. Neal discusses why he wanted to return to Buffalo, why the Bills have “moved on” from the kickoff issue that eventually doomed them in the playoffs, and why Neal doesn’t want to explain what went wrong during those excruciating final 13 seconds vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bills announce updates to their coaching staff
The Buffalo Bills have announced several coaching staff changes: three internal moves and six new hires. The moves include the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich, the promotion of his son, Bobby Babich, as the new linebackers coach, the promotion of former nickel coach Jim Salgado to coach the safeties, and the news that defensive backs coach John Butler will take over as Buffalo’s passing game coordinator.
Odds and ends
Could the Bills be returning to St. John Fisher for training camp this summer? Plus, we examine the state of Buffalo’s offensive line, dive into why the Bills struggled in close games, discuss how much the Bills need to change their No. 1-ranked defense this offseason, and more!
