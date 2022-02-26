 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NABP | Reverse Draft: Worst Bills Coaches

Who is the best of the worst?

By Jonathan Korzelius
In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys are tackling another “First of the Worst Reverse Draft. This week, the topic is “Worst Bills Coaches.”

Tweet @ us and let us know what your No. 1 overall pick for the worst Buffalo Bills coach would be and why. (@NotBuffPodcast)

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

