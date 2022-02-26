 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Buffalo Bills could hold training camp at St. John Fisher

After a two-year hiatus, the Bills are rumored to be bringing camp back to Rochester

By John Boccacino
The Buffalo Bills previously held their training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY every summer since 2000. But for the last two years, due to COVID-19, the team moved its training camp back to the Orchard Park facilities.

Now, according to a report from Mike Catalana with 13WHAM TV in Rochester, the Bills and St. John Fisher are working on an agreement that would bring Buffalo’s training camp back to Rochester this summer.

Catalana reports that the Bills and St. John Fisher have held talks about holding training camp at the college this summer, with both the Bills and the college hoping to make a deal happen.

If the two sides can reach an agreement, Catalana reports that Buffalo would “likely spend around two weeks at Fisher, from the end of July into August.”

Afterwards, the Bills would pack up and hold the rest of their training camp at the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, where Buffalo has a state-of-the-art training facility, as well as two outdoor grass practice fields to use. Additionally, they can move inside the fieldhouse in the case of inclement weather.

Last August, during a conversation with John Wawrow of the Associated Press, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, without prompting, “how much he misses camp at St. John Fisher and wanted to get back there as soon as possible.”

It appears that, barring any unforeseen setbacks, Beane could be getting his wish with training camp once again being held in Rochester this summer.

