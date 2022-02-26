Report: Buffalo Bills could hold training camp at St. John Fisher

The Buffalo Bills previously held their training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY every summer since 2000. But for the last two years, due to COVID-19, the team moved its training camp back to the Orchard Park facilities.

Now, according to a report from Mike Catalana with 13WHAM TV in Rochester, the Bills and St. John Fisher are working on an agreement that would bring Buffalo’s training camp back to Rochester this summer.

Catalana reports that the Bills and St. John Fisher have held talks about holding training camp at the college this summer, with both the Bills and the college hoping to make a deal happen.

If the two sides can reach an agreement, Catalana reports that Buffalo would “likely spend around two weeks at Fisher, from the end of July into August.”

Afterwards, the Bills would pack up and hold the rest of their training camp at the team’s facilities in Orchard Park, where Buffalo has a state-of-the-art training facility, as well as two outdoor grass practice fields to use. Additionally, they can move inside the fieldhouse in the case of inclement weather.

Last August, during a conversation with John Wawrow of the Associated Press, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, without prompting, “how much he misses camp at St. John Fisher and wanted to get back there as soon as possible.”

By the way, had a good chat with #Bills GM Brandon Beane, who reiterated, without prompting, how much he misses camp at St. John Fisher and wanting to get back there as soon as possible. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) August 2, 2021

It appears that, barring any unforeseen setbacks, Beane could be getting his wish with training camp once again being held in Rochester this summer.