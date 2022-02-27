 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BBR: Should the Bills sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to back up Josh Allen?

The Bills have a glaring hole at backup QB

The Buffalo Bills have a glaring hole to fill at backup quarterback this offseason, as Josh Allen is currently the only QB on the roster. There has been great coverage of what the team could do to back up Allen throughout the week, with one familiar name—Ryan Fitzpatrick—at the top of the list.

There are two articles I reference in the podcast, one from our Dan Lavoie, and a second from Joe Marino of The Draft Network. Both highlight Fitzpatrick as a viable option for the Bills, if he is willing to be a backup quarterback. You can listen to my thoughts on the possibility below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

