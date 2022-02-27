Metallica to play August concert at Highmark Stadium

Synonymous with the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium is hosting another outdoor concert this summer. On August 11, thrash metal icons Metallica will invade Orchard Park the band announced late last week along with WEDG, 103.3 The Edge.

Tickets will go on sale March 4 at 10 AM Eastern. The Led Zeppelin-tinged Greta van Fleet and horror-happy metalcore mavens Ice Nine Kills are the opening acts.

The event will be the second rock concert at Highmark Stadium in two nights. “The Stadium Tour” featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was rescheduled to August 10, 2022. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020 and previously rescheduled for Aug. 12, 2021.

The last concert at Highmark was August 14, 2021, when Billy Joel played the venue. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were the last pre-pandemic show in August 2018. U2, Guns N’ Roses, One Direction, and The Rolling Stones are the only other shows since 2001. The first concerts were held at the stadium in 1974, but there was a large gap from 2001 to 2015. In all, Metallica will be the 30th concert in the venue’s 48 years.

Based on the lifting of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at KeyBank Center, it’s likely (as of now) there will be no COVID restrictions at these August events.