Buffalo Bills Links, 2/27: Is training camp coming back to St. John Fisher?

For 20 years starting with the summer of 2000, the Buffalo Bills called St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY home for their training camp. But due to COVID-19 concerns, the last two years the Bills abandoned their Rochester-based camp and used its Orchard Park facilities as their training camp site.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the reports that the Bills and Fisher are in talks to bring training camp back to Rochester for 2022.

Report: Bills could hold training camp at Fisher this summer

According to a report from Mike Catalana with 13WHAM TV in Rochester, the Bills and St. John Fisher are working on an agreement that would bring Buffalo’s training camp back to Rochester for two weeks this summer. Reportedly, both sides remain hopeful that a deal will get done to have Fisher host camp for around two weeks, starting at the end of July into August, before closing camp back at the team’s training facilities in Orchard Park.

