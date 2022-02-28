Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: Top WRs could be in play at pick 25

The NFL Combine starts this week, which means that the intensity of NFL rumors will surely be at a fever pitch. Before that we need to take a look at the newest batch of NFL mock drafts for the Buffalo Bills.

While Jordan Davis and various cornerbacks continue to be popular for the Bills, a flurry of wide receivers enter the mix this week. Drake London, Jameson Williams, and Traylon Burks all get mocked to the Bills, with some intriguing weapons for Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade up with Jets to take Malik Willis, Carson Strong sneaks into first round - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Drake London, WR from USC, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, new HC Mike McDaniel brings wide-zone offense to Miami - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Jordan Davis, DL from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: New 3-round projections heading into combine - Draft Wire

the Buffalo Bills select Jordan Davis, DL from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Treylon Burks, WR from Arkansas, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Giants, Lions pass on Aidan Hutchinson for Kyle Hamilton - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Jameson Williams, WR from Alabama, with the first-round pick.

Two-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers trades impact Round 1 | NFL Draft | PFF

The Buffalo Bills select Jordan Davis, DL from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL 4-Round Mock Draft: "Mile High Malik" Willis becomes the new face of the Denver Broncos - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, CB from Florida, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles trade up for QB, upend first round | RSN

The Buffalo Bills select Roger McCreary, CB from Auburn, with the first-round pick.