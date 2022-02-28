Jamie D & Big Newt: Bills 2021 Season Offense Report Card

The Buffalo Bills didn’t win the Super Bowl, but they had a darn good season. Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton take a look at the Bills’ season as a whole to give the offensive position groups letter grades.

It began with the quarterback position, and right off the bat D’Amico and Newton disagreed on the grade. That said, their evaluations of each group was fairly similar. Although, their opinions weren’t without controversy. D’Amico said that he thinks WR Isaiah McKenzie is overrated. Not to be outdone, Newton advocates the Bills signing free agent TE Rob Gronkowski—going as far as to say he’d buy a Gronk jersey.

What type of grades would you give each position group? Let us know in the comments or hit up the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieD’Amico and @Big_Newt.

