Poll: What should the Bills do at Backup QB this offseason?

The Buffalo Bills only have one QB on their roster heading into the 2022 offseason. They need to add several players for minicamp and training camp and at least one that’s going to be a part of the regular season roster.

How did we get here? What did they do in 2021? What options do they have for 2022? We’ve answered all those questions for you below. After you read the excerpts or click through to the full articles to read all of our coverage, vote in our poll at the bottom of the article.

By Jeff Kantrowski

Mitchell Trubisky only came in when games were out of hand, and only one of those had Buffalo on the wrong side of things. A lot of these are Buffalo just killing clock and these quick, high-percentage passing plays have a chance at catching the defense off guard, but aren’t much more than glorified handoffs. That said, we can still check out ball placement and timing. Both of those things are good here.

By Matt Warren

Jake Fromm signed with the New York Giants during the season, then Davis Webb signed with the Giants after the season. Mitch Trubisky signed a one-year deal and will look to land a starting job somewhere else in 2022.

The closest thing Buffalo has to a backup QB is on their coaching staff, where new assistant Kyle Shurmur was on the Washington Football Team practice squad last year after stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

By Matt Warren

One year, $6 million

$4.75 million guaranteed

Lots on incentives

Not with the Bills...

By Dan Lavoie

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jameis Winston

Jacoby Brissett

Teddy Bridgewater

Marcus Mariota

Trevor Siemian

Sean Mannion

Veterans past their prime

Andy Dalton

Cam Newton

Tyrod Taylor

Blaine Gabbert

Mike Glennon

Geno Smith

Long-time veterans starting to think about retirement

Joe Flacco

Colt McCoy

Chase Daniel

Chad Henne

Brian Hoyer

By Andrew Griffin

Tier I

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

Carson Strong (Nevada)

The closest thing to Josh Allen in the draft—and even then, it’s a relative concept—is Ridder. Good size at 6’3”, has plus athleticism, plays in a pro-style offense. He shows flashes of recklessness however, and while his arm is “good enough” it’s not great. Strong has many of the same positive attributes of Ridder, except he’s much less of an athlete and operated from a spread-type offense in college. He also had a knee injury this past season in college, although the rumor has been that there should be no concerns.

Tier II

Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)

Brock Purdy (Iowa State)

Tier III

D’Eriq King (Miami)

By Matt Warren

First, I think the Bills should sign a veteran backup in the $3-5 million range. Marcus Mariota is the best style fit while Andy Dalton is the best mentor fit. That can’t be where the Bills stop, though. They need a longer plan in place. Investing another late-round pick in the QB position to get a cost-controlled four-year plan could be a good option, but that guy would need to be part of the 53-man roster to ensure he sticks around. I’m not sure head coach Sean McDermott is interested in that option.

