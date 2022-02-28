NFL Combine primer: TV channel, press conference times, and all the info you need

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the NFL Combine is back for the 2022 season! NFL personnel and media will gather in Indianapolis this week to interview and analyze hundreds of prospects.

Here’s all the information you need to catch the event!

Bills press conferences

Tuesday, March 1st

General manager Brandon Beane 1:00 PM Eastern

Head coach Sean McDermott 1:15 PM Eastern

Dates

February 28 through March 7, but televised on-field drills are March 3 through 6.

TV Channel

The only place to get Combine coverage is NFL Network and the NFL.com website

Where is it?

Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana

Who is going to be there?

324 draft-eligible players were invited to attend. Check out the full list.

When are they on the field?

March 3, 7 PM Eastern Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

March 4, 7 PM Eastern: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams

March 5, 7 PM Eastern: Defensive linemen, linebackers

March 6, 7 PM Eastern: Defensive backs

What about the rest of the time?

The arrival of players is staggered by the same rotation as their on-field workouts. Players start with registration, pre-exams, and team interviews on Day 1. On their second day they get a medical exam and complete mroe interviews. Day 3 consists of media, team interviews, Ortho exam, and a meeting with the NFLPA. Day 4 is the measurement day, bench press, and on-field workouts listed above. Day 5 is the departure day.

We will have open threads during each of the prime-time workouts on NFL Network and will recap after all the performances.

