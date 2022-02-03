Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Fixing NFL Overtime

The 2021 season has officially concluded for the Buffalo Bills, but clearly Jon, Pat, and Brando missed the memo. This week they’re taking on the challenge of fixing the NFL’s currently flawed overtime format. Brando shares his perspective as a part-time Detroit Lions fan seeing Stafford and Eminem make it to the Super Bowl.

Plus, the guys try out a new segment where Pat reads ridiculous quotes from NFL figures while Jon and Brando try to guess who said it.

