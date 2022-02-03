If the Buffalo Bills are looking to make a splash and add talent to their roster through free agency this offseason, they’re going to have to get creative. Depending on which source you use, the Bills are either over the NFL’s estimated 2022 salary cap, or right up against the cap.

One of the ways the Bills could free up some much-needed cap space is to part ways with one or more of their high-priced veterans, including wide receiver Cole Beasley, who turns 33 in April and is entering the last year of his four-year, $29 million contract.

With the emergence of second-year wideout Gabriel Davis to go with perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, would the Bills consider releasing Beasley and clearing $6.1 million from their 2022 cap?

Not according to general manager Brandon Beane, who addressed reporters during his year-ending press conference on January 26.

“Cole, he’s still under contract so we didn’t, I didn’t sit down with Cole at the end and see where he was at or things like that. But I would anticipate Cole being back,” Beane said.

Beasley is coming off a season where he was productive on the field (89 receptions for 772 yards and a touchdown). Beasley’s receptions tied for his most in a Bills uniform, but his yardage, touchdowns, and yards per catch (8.5) were the lowest of his Bills career.

Beane attributed Beasley’s decline in productivity to Josh Allen and the offense looking to get Diggs, Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and the rest of the playmakers more involved.

“Cole can still play. He’ll continue to play in this league. His diminished snaps was just more where our offense was at the time,” Beane told reporters.