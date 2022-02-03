Buffalo Bills Links, 2/3: Ken Dorsey promoted to OC

The Buffalo Bills lost their offensive coordinator this offseason when the New York Giants hired Brian Daboll to be their next head coach.
While Daboll’s departure is big for the team’s offense, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the internal candidate who will replace Daboll: Ken Dorsey, who for the past three seasons served as Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator.
Equipped with a ringing endorsement from Josh Allen, the Bills opted to promote Ken Dorsey to succeed Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. We get to know Dorsey, analyze the move, and explore whether Dorsey will have the same kind of autonomy when it comes to running Buffalo's offense that Daboll enjoyed.
It didn't take long for the Bills to find a successor for Dorsey. The team is reportedly set to bring on Joe Brady, the former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator and LSU wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator, as the next quarterbacks coach. Get to know Brady and find out why the Bills are planning on tabbing him to take over for Dorsey.
Flores, formerly the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, interviewed for the Giants' head coaching job, but Daboll was announced as head coach Friday. The lawsuit alleges the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll prior to interviewing Flores, and that Daboll reportedly wasn't happy with Sean McDermott in Buffalo.
We analyze Buffalo's defense to see if it really was the best in the NFL in 2021. We also see how Allen and the offense effectively relied on play-action passes, find out who is the latest assistant coach to leave Buffalo for the Giants, rejoice at the news that Tom Brady is retiring, learn how Allen is sending an Army veteran to the Super Bowl, and more!
