 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Bruce Exclusive: So much to catch up on

Bills news and a “Bill”ion emails

By BruceExclusive
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive”, Bruce gets all the emails out of his inbox while discussing the offseason, the Bills new offensive hires, and draft philosophy.

#Bills #goBills #BillsMafia

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

If you like our show, tell a friend and spread the word!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2022 offseason tracker: front-office & coaching moves first

View all 43 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...