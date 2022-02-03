Buffalo Bills hire Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, per report

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Phil Rauscher according to Coutrney Cronin, ESPN’s Vikings reporter. About a half hour later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Bills had interviewed at least three candidates but there was “no decision yet”.

Pelissero listed Bills’ assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach George Warhop as two other candidates to which Buffalo has spoken.

Rauscher doesn’t have any apparent connections to Buffalo’s current coaching staff. He was on the Vikings coaching staff in 2020 and 2021 , working for Mike Zimmer. In 2018 and 2019 he was on the Washington coaching staff under Jay Gruden. From 2015 to 2017 he was an entry-level coach with the Denver Broncos with Vance Joseph. This lack of connected was why I didn’t include him on the list of potential offensive line coaches, plus the Vikings haven’t hired a coach yet so he’s still under contract.

At just age 36, he’s an up-and-coming coach. He played from 2003 to 2005 at UCLA before an injury from high school reappeared and he was forced to retire.