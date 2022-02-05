Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Reverse Draft: Worst Bills QBs

In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys try out a new segment: “First-of-the-Worst Reverse Drafts.” The first category? Worst Buffalo Bills Quarterbacks.

Plus, the guys make their picks for the Pro Bowl (snooze, I know, don’t worry it took like two minutes), and Brando’s Bets includes an NBA parlay for the first time.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and signup using promo code NABP to get 56-to-1 odds on any game pick. Just wager $5, and if your team wins you get $280 in free bets! Additionally, sign up using this link, and when you deposit $100 you’ll get a $100 free bet.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.