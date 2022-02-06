Pro Bowl broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television, live chat

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins will serve as the Buffalo Bills’ representatives in this year’s Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 PM EST Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Diggs is a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season, while this is the first time Dawkins has earned the Pro Bowl nod. Both players will represent the AFC in this annual showcase game, which takes place during the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

Buffalo also had nine players named as Pro Bowl alternates: quarterback Josh Allen, a first alternate; linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (first alternate); tight end Dawson Knox (second); Tyler Matakevich (second); safety Jordan Poyer (third); long snapper Reid Ferguson (third); safety Micah Hyde (fourth); center Mitch Morse (fifth); and kicker Tyler Bass (fifth).

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 players.

The game will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN and simulcast on ABC. Fans can also check out the action via the Bills Mobile App, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, and NFL.com. Bills Mafia members can also listen via NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn.

The Pro Bowl officially began with the 1950 season. Starting in 1970, it has been an AFC vs. NFC format every year except for 2013-15, when the showcase event featured a player draft instead of the conference format. It returned to AFC vs. NFC for the 2016 season.

The AFC holds a 25-22 edge in the all-time series, including winning the last four Pro Bowls.

Diggs, Dawkins and the AFC are listed as one-point favorites, with the total (over/under) set at 62.5 points. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Time: 3 PM EST

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on ESPN and simulcast on ABC.

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV, and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Radio: NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, SiriusXM, and TuneIn.

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds

Line: AFC by 1

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook (If you are in New York State, the Pro Bowl is not eligible for betting)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

