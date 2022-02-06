Buffalo Bills Links, 2/7: Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins in the Pro Bowl

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins will serve as the Buffalo Bills’ representatives in this year’s Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 PM EST Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping Diggs’s and Dawkins’s week at the Pro Bowl while telling Bills Mafia how they can watch them and the AFC on Sunday.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins representing Bills at Pro Bowl

Much was made of Josh Allen not earning an initial invite to the Pro Bowl (he was eventually named first alternate but declined), but on Sunday, the Bills will have two representatives at the Pro Bowl showcase. Diggs is a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive season, while this is the first time Dawkins has earned the Pro Bowl nod.

Joe Brady officially hired as next QB coach

Joe Brady, formerly the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator and a passing-game whiz at LSU, was officially announced as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, taking over for Ken Dorsey, who was promoted to Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.

Odds and ends

We discuss which Bills will become free agents, examine why it is too early for head coach Sean McDermott to be on the hot seat, offer up predictions on which veterans will be cap casualties this offseason, find out why general manager Brandon Beane needs to emphasize adding cornerbacks, pass rushers and speed to his offense this offseason, and more!