Bills need DT reinforcements with or without Harrison Phillips

The Buffalo Bills head into the 2022 offseason with some big changes coming to the defensive line. Massive free agents and potential upgrades could completely shake up the underperforming group in the next season.

Today we are focusing on Harrison Phillips, a 1-tech defensive tackle who is a pending free agent. The thing is, even if they do re-sign him, they need bodies at his position. So there definitely isn’t a solution along the lines of a replacement option on the roster.

Veteran 1-tech Star Lotulelei is under contract for 2022, and he could be the starter. But best-case scenario, he plays 60% of the defensive snaps and they need another player to play 20 to 30%. Buffalo doesn’t have another defensive tackle on their roster capable of doing that.

On the practice squad during the 2021 season, Eli Ankou didn’t sign a reserve/future deal, likely because he’s looking for something better than a league-minimum contract. He was called up during the season several times and should be on a 53-man roster somewhere in 2022.

Brandin Bryant signed a reserve/future deal, but he was a practice-squad player all year and is not someone to count on. Ed Oliver is the only other DT listed, and he plays the slicing/penetrating 3-tech position.

Harrison Phillips along with Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer are free agents. Zimmer is restricted, but the other two are unrestricted.

