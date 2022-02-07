Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: CB remains in the spotlight

Until the start of NFL free agency, fans of the Buffalo Bills can expect to see the cornerback position as a popular selection in mock drafts. This week is no different, with four different cornerbacks being mocked to Buffalo in various drafts.

Things can certainly change in these mocks if the Bills choose to re-sign Levi Wallace, but for now we will wait and see while brushing up on the top cornerback prospects in the draft. Check out the latest sections below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Perfect Bills 2022 NFL Draft plan: Prioritizing cornerback, addressing the future at receiver for Josh Allen - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth, CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Giants land new QB for Brian Daboll; Chiefs, Browns, Raiders get in on WR run | Sportingnews

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Did Senior Bowl week impact the draft stock of Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett? - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Derion Kendrick, CB from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl 1-32 - CFN

The Buffalo Bills select Devonte Wyatt, DT from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Which OT Goes No. 1 Overall? | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Roger McCreary, CB from Auburn, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders get their quarterback of the future, Eagles get a steal at 15 - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Drake London, WR from USC, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Packers deal Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Eagles take three on defense - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Kenyon Green, IOL from Texas A&M, with the first-round pick.