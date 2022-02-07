BBR: Taking a closer look at the Bills’ opponents in 2022

Before NFL free agency and the draft analysis really get into motion, I wanted to take a closer look at the Buffalo Bills’ opponents for the 2022 season. In this latest episode I take a closer look at the slate of opponents, and which matchups could be destined for primetime.

The home game against Aaron Rodgers (assuming he is back with the Green Bay Packers) would most certainly fit the criteria for a primetime matchup. The same could also be said for the 2022 road tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff rematch. While these two games seem to be no-brainers, there are plenty of others that would be an option as well.

Be sure to share your thoughts on the 2022 slate of opponents in the comments section, and give a listen to the latest podcast.

