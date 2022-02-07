Bills announce Aaron Kromer as new offensive line coach

What’s old is new again. The Buffalo Bills have announced Aaron Kromer as their new offensive line coach. This will be his 16th NFL season coaching offensive lines.

He spent last season out of football but was the Los Angeles Rams run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the four years before that. From 2015 to 2016 he was the Bills’ offensive line coach. Before that he was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears for two seasons, so it’s another example of putting in place some scaffolding around first-time offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. QB coach Joe Brady also has previous coordinator experience.

Kromer’s daughter was the first to report the news on Twitter and it was eventually confirmed by the team.

The offensive line job was vacant when Bobby Johnson’s contract expired and he left to join the New York Giants staff under his former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

The status of Ryan Wendell, Buffalo’s assistant offensive line coach, is still unknown.

Late last week, ESPN reported the Bills had agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings line coach Phil Rauscher. He has much less experience and could have a spot as the assistant to Kromer, or the report could have just been wrong.