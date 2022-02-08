Circling the Wagons: Looking back and forward w/Eric Wood

In this episode, we talk to former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl Center, and host of the “What’s Next with Eric Wood” podcast, Eric Wood to discuss the Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, the roster needs for the team moving forward, Josh Allen, and the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Plus, seeing Ryan Fitzpatrick shirtless at the playoff win over the New England Patriots, inspiring others to have a growth mindset, how it relates to the current philosophy of the team, growing as a person outside the game of football, and much more!

