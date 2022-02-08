BBR: What will it take for the Bills to re-sign Phillips, Hughes, and Addison?

With the start of NFL free agency just over a month away, it will be interesting to see what the Buffalo Bills do along the defensive line. Three key contributors—Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, and Harrison Phillips—are all set to become free agents.

Addison and Hughes have provided a veteran presence to the defensive line, but I doubt that general manager Brandon Beane will ask both of them to return next year. Maybe one of them can command a one- or two-year deal to provide some leadership in a more limited pass-rushing capacity.

Phillips is a different case, as the Stanford product had his best season during 2021. Phillips and Ed Oliver proved to be a formidable duo down the stretch, and most fans would hope to see him re-signed by the club. Injuries have been an issue for Phillips throughout his career, so a two- or three-year deal could be a good fit for both parties.

You can hear all of my thoughts in this week’s podcast, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

