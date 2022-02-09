Buffalo Bills Links, 2/9: Assessing the play of Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips

The Buffalo Bills face plenty of roster decisions this offseason, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the productivity the Bills got from defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips in 2021, including what the Bills should do about Phillips (free agent) and Lotulelei (performance declined last year) moving forward.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills bringing back Aaron Kromer to lead o-line

When Bobby Johnson left the Bills to take over as the New York Giants offensive line coach, it left a vacancy on head coach Sean McDermott’s staff. That opening was filled by a familiar face: Aaron Kromer, who served as Buffalo’s offensive line coach under Rex Ryan in 2015 and 2016.

Changes to Buffalo’s quarterbacks' room

This offseason, the Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and practice squad quarterback Davis Webb. They could also lose primary backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a free agent who could get another chance to start with a different team. Add it all up and Josh Allen will be facing his first real bout of change since the Bills drafted him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Latest news about the Bills in the draft

The Buffalo Bills have nine total selections in this spring’s NFL Draft. In one latest five-round mock draft, we see how the Bills add playmakers while addressing needs along the offensive and defensive lines, and find out why Buffalo has shown an interest in Virginia Tech G Lecitus Smith.

Odds and ends

We relive the epic brotherly showdown between Stefon and Trevon Diggs at the Pro Bowl, learn how Tyler Bass impressed the Bills with his clutch kicking performances in Buffalo’s unpredictable weather, find out why Buffalo’s blizzardlike branding means the Bills will likely never play in a domed stadium, and more!