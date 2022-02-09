Buffalo Bills Links, 2/9: Assessing the play of Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips

The Buffalo Bills face plenty of roster decisions this offseason, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the productivity the Bills got from defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips in 2021, including what the Bills should do about Phillips (free agent) and Lotulelei (performance declined last year) moving forward.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills announce Aaron Kromer as new offensive line coach - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 year in review: Buffalo Bills DT Star Lotulelei - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills’ salary cap ramifications of cutting DT Star Lotulelei - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 year in review: Buffalo Bills DT Harrison Phillips - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Is Harrison Phillips ready to be 1T1 for the Bills in 2022? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills need DT reinforcements with or without Harrison Phillips - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL Free Agency: Contract projection for Bills DT Harrison Phillips - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL free agency: Veteran nose tackle options for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Searching for 1-tech DT solutions - Buffalo Rumblings
- Fan Poll: What should Buffalo Bills do at 1-tech this offseason? - Buffalo Rumblings
- BBR: What will it take for the Bills to re-sign Phillips, Hughes, and Addison? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills mailbag Q&A: Coaching hire opinions, CB2 & Levi Wallace - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: Looking back and forward w/Eric Wood - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Interior offensive linemen - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills bringing back Aaron Kromer to lead o-line
When Bobby Johnson left the Bills to take over as the New York Giants offensive line coach, it left a vacancy on head coach Sean McDermott’s staff. That opening was filled by a familiar face: Aaron Kromer, who served as Buffalo’s offensive line coach under Rex Ryan in 2015 and 2016.
- Bills bringing Aaron Kromer back as new offensive line coach | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills hire Aaron Kromer as offensive line coach - WGR 550
Changes to Buffalo’s quarterbacks' room
This offseason, the Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and practice squad quarterback Davis Webb. They could also lose primary backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a free agent who could get another chance to start with a different team. Add it all up and Josh Allen will be facing his first real bout of change since the Bills drafted him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
- Giants expected to sign former Bills QB Davis Webb, reports say | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Reports: Giants to re-sign quarterback Davis Webb - WGR 550
- Bills’ Josh Allen faces first real change with shake-up in coaches, QB room - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
Latest news about the Bills in the draft
The Buffalo Bills have nine total selections in this spring’s NFL Draft. In one latest five-round mock draft, we see how the Bills add playmakers while addressing needs along the offensive and defensive lines, and find out why Buffalo has shown an interest in Virginia Tech G Lecitus Smith.
- NFL Draft 2022: Buffalo Bills land draft’s best WR in 5-round mock draft - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Draft 2022: Virginia Tech OL says Buffalo Bills have done their homework on him, hopes it means something - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
We relive the epic brotherly showdown between Stefon and Trevon Diggs at the Pro Bowl, learn how Tyler Bass impressed the Bills with his clutch kicking performances in Buffalo’s unpredictable weather, find out why Buffalo’s blizzardlike branding means the Bills will likely never play in a domed stadium, and more!
- Bills’ Stefon Diggs does a little bit of everything and shares Pro Bowl with brother Trevon | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- How Tyler Bass impressed teammates, coaches & front office with clutch kicks in the wild Buffalo weather - BuffaloBills.com
- Why not a dome? Buffalo’s blizzardlike branding plays a role in Bills stadium plans | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth’s Cincy comments about Super Bowl reflect what might have been in Buffalo | Television | buffalonews.com
- Bills re-sign Eli Ankou to Reserve/Future contract - WGR 550
- Bills + NFL/LISC Grassroots program donate a $250,000 grant for Tapestry Charter School’s community track and athletic complex - BuffaloBills.com
- How to support these Bills fans participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...