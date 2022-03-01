No international games for Bills in 2022

On Monday, the NFL announced the home teams for the five international games for this coming season. When it comes to the Buffalo Bills however, they will remain in the states for all of their games.

Part of the criteria the league used to determine the teams was that a team must have a ninth regular season home game that was added due to the expanded 17 game regular season. Buffalo was exempt from that criteria due to NFC teams being granted the extra home game this year. Out of the NFL teams that were granted the international games, Buffalo does not play any of those teams on the road. The teams that are already scheduled to be playing internationally are the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have played in London the past eight seasons the NFL has held a game across the pond. Also, the Jaguars were the Bills opponent back in 2015 in the only game where Buffalo as traveled to the UK.

Now next year with the AFC getting an extra home game, there has already been some chatter that Buffalo will be one of the teams to get one of these games. This does not necessarily mean it will be in the UK either. This coming season, the league is having games in Mexico City for the first time since 2005 as well as having a game in Germany for the first time ever.