2022 NFL Draft: Adding depth to 3-tech DT

Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft during the first round of the ninth overall selection, defensive tackle Ed Oliver has slowly improved into a premier threat along the interior. Although his stats don’t necessarily jump off the screen, the soon-to-be fourth year player is clearly one of the most effective defenders on the team. This offseason however, the applicable depth behind Oliver almost entirely consists of various free agents.

Previous stalwarts Justin Zimmer — fresh off a knee injury — and Harrison Phillips, are restricted free agents and unrestricted, respectively. Meanwhile, Vernon Butler proved ineffective at best in any role and is himself preparing to enter free agency. General manager Brandon Beane should be concerned with not just bringing in depth to the position, but also some youth, since the team lacks any multi-year, cost-controlled options. In preparation for Oliver’s no-doubt upcoming lucrative contract extension, here are some of the prospects that would make sense for that kind of future team role.

Tier I

Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

As stated in a previous article by this humble author, Wyatt is a versatile, hybrid-type tackle that can handle two-gapping responsibilities, as well as being a threat in the pass rush. His explosion is surprising for a player of his girth. With the ideal height, weight and flexibility, Leal certainly looks the part of a high draft pick. Unfortunately, those qualities don’t show up enough on the field, and he needs time to develop within his talents as a result.

Tier II

Travis Jones (UConn)

Logan Hall (Houston)

Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)

A late riser now that teams have the chance to sift through his dominant tape at UConn, similar to Wyatt, Jones can play double-duty at either tackle position. He’s 320-pounds or so but knows how to use his hands and disengage from blockers. There are questions about Logan’s height — he’s close to 6’6” — and being able to maintain proper leverage, but he’s may the most athletically gifted tackle of this class. Winfrey needs to get in the gym and quit skipping leg days. His lower body anchor is atrocious, even if his immediate burst is explosive.

Tier III

Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

John Ridgeway (Arkansas)

Zachary Carter (Florida)

Like a lot of Ohio State defensive linemen, Garret is undersized, flexible, and much better in pass rushing situations that in the run game, which is a clear liability. With kind of a lanky, rocked-up frame, Ridgeway has a lot of tools teams can work with, and you have to like his effort on the field! Carter promises to be a pass rush specialist early in his career, thanks to his small size and lack of technique. He’s a developmental player to keep an eye on, for sure.

