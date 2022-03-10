Buffalo Bills Links, 3/10: Which direction could Buffalo head in the draft?

The Buffalo Bills have nine total selections in this spring’s NFL Draft, starting with pick No 25 in the first round.
With plenty of needs, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing potential targets for the Bills to go after in the draft, including a game-breaker at wide receiver, an impact cornerback and a balanced interior offensive lineman.
Which direction will Bills go in draft?
The weeks leading up to April’s annual NFL Draft are filled with speculation, with every NFL expert releasing several mock drafts between now and when the draft officially begins on April 28. We find out how Buffalo can add a game-breaking wide receiver at pick No. 25, size up a potential interior offensive lineman and cornerback for the Bills to tab with their first two picks, and learn who the experts think the Bills could take in the latest round of NFL mock drafts.
Bills create cap space, release LB A.J. Klein...
The Bills released Klein, providing $5.1 million in savings as the team seeks to get under the salary cap before the new league year begins next week.
...create more cap space, cutting OL Jon Feliciano
The Bills cleared up even more space by releasing offensive guard Jon Feliciano, who played for the Bills for three seasons and was scheduled to count nearly $5 million against Buffalo’s 2022 cap figure.
- Brandon Beane: Bills about $6.6M over 2022 salary cap as new league year approaches | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
How to bolster Buffalo’s cornerbacks
The Bills finished the 2021 season as the NFL’s No. 1 defense, but struggled when taking on the league’s elite quarterbacks, especially once Tre’Davious White went down for the year. How can Buffalo shore up the cornerback position this offseason?
Odds and ends
What are the most pressing needs for the Bills this offseason? Plus, addressing the rumors that at least one big-name veteran has reached out to Buffalo about joining the team in free agency, why former Bills DE Shaq Lawson is trying to “come back home” to Buffalo, and more!
