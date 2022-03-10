Buffalo Bills re-sign WR/ST Jake Kumerow

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver and special teamer Jake Kumerow. He’s the second specialist to re-sign with the team this offseason, after Siran Neal signed a three-year deal a few weeks ago.

Kumerow joined the Bills’ practice squad in 2020, and was promoted to the active roster for six games. He played sparingly on offense, targeted only for a single 22-yard touchdown catch, but was very active on special teams. Kumerow was poached by the New Orleans Saints near the end of the season, but didn’t play for them, and the Bills added him to a futures contract at the end of 2020.

In 2021, Kumerow made the Bills’ roster outright, on the heels of a strong training camp that showed off his receiving bona fides. Playing 15 games for the Bills (missing two with COVID-19), Kumerow became a core part of the special teams, on the field for 69% of the snaps. He was also a bigger part of the offense, but mainly as a designated blocker, taking 11% of snaps and only being targeted six times.

With Kumerow, who just turned 30, the Bills now have at least two core special teamers locked up for the next season. They’ll probably need to replace free agent Taiwan Jones, and they’ll need to decide whether they want to keep Tyler Matakevich at his current salary level.