 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Bruce Exclusive: Neverland

Dogmatic principles of roster building

By BruceExclusive
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce outlines the reasoning behind his dogmatic adherence to roster-building principles, then discusses them in relation to the Buffalo Bills. After that, he gets caught up on listener emails.

#Bills #goBills #BillsMafia

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...