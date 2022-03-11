Buffalo Bills Links, 3/11: Reviewing Mitch Morse’s play

Mitch Morse, the current starting center for the Buffalo Bills, is entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed during the free-agency period in 2019 and, to date, the veteran center has certainly lived up to that deal.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by reviewing Morse’s play in 2021. With an $11.25 million cap hit in 2022, we make the case for why now is a good time to extend Morse’s deal while giving Buffalo some much-needed salary cap relief for the 2022 season.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills bring back WR Jake Kumerow

Buffalo and wide receiver Jake Kumerow agreed to terms on a one-year contract, bringing back the veteran wideout who is also a valuable special teams contributor. This will be Kumerow’s third season playing with the Bills.

NFL free agency rumors

Free agents are free to sign with their new teams when the NFL league year begins at 1 PM EDT on March 16. We run through some of the names being linked to the Bills, including former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, and more!

Shoring up the wide receivers through the NFL Draft

While much attention has been paid to Alabama’s Jameson Williams when it comes to potential wide receiver fits for the Bills in April’s NFL Draft, he’s not the only talented wideout. Learn why Ohio State’s Chris Olave would be a solid deep threat addition, and why Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson could be the slot receiver the Bills are looking for...if he falls to pick No. 25.

Odds and ends

Should the Bills deal away middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds? Plus, the latest news on Buffalo’s proposed new stadium, why adding former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could make sense as a backup to Josh Allen, and more!