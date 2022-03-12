NABP | Wilson, Wentz, worst NFL franchises (for the foreseeable future)

There’s a lot going on in the NFL this week and the guys at Not Another Buffalo Podcast are tackling the big stories. Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, Carson Wentz has been traded to the Washington Commanders, and the Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Jon Feliciano. Plus, our reverse-draft topic for this week is “Worst NFL Franchises for the next five years.” Is there a case to be made for the Seattle Seahawks in this debate?

Also, is Matt Ryan a generational talent? More intense debate than you’d think. Pat makes his case.

