Re-visiting our contract projections for the 2021 Bills free agents

On Friday, I posted the contract projections for the current 2022 Buffalo Bills free agents. Someone asked how close I was last year, so I took some time to compare what I projected with the deals the Bills players actually signed.

Let’s see how I did.

LB Matt Milano

Projected

Four-year, $52 million contract

($27.6 million guaranteed)

$3.5 million available in incentives

Actual

Four years, $41.5 million

($20 million guaranteed)

$2.3 million available in incentives

I was off by a considerable margin, but at the time most folks believed Milano gave the Bills a pretty big home-town discount. I was pretty shocked about it a year ago.

RT Daryl Williams

Projected

Four years, $35 million

$18 million fully guaranteed

Actual

Three years, $24 million

$9.4 million fully guaranteed

I was pretty close on average annual value ($8.75 million to $8 million) but the Bills have started handing out these three-year contracts to players they like-don’t-love, and I have taken that info account with the contracts in 2022.

OL Jon Feliciano

Projected

Four years, $30 million

$11 million fully guaranteed

Actual

Three years, $14.4 million

$4.4 million fully guaranteed

A big swing and a miss on this one. I overvalued Jon Feliciano. I projected $7.5 million per season, but he came in at $4.8 million. I also thought he would sign somewhere other than Buffalo to get that bigger contract, which could explain a bit of the home-town discount, but not that much.

TE Tyler Kroft

Projected

One year, $3.3 million

Actual

One year, $2 million

Maybe in a non-COVID offseason, he would have made $3 million but he did not get that much from the Jets a year ago. It’s a pretty hard fall two years after making $6 million per season.

DE Trent Murphy

Projected

One year, $3 million

Actual

Out of football

We didn’t do a standalone piece on Trent Murphy because the Bills made him a healthy scratch so much down the stretch. There were a lot of older DEs that made $2 million to $3 million, so I thought he might get that. He didn’t.

P Corey Bojorquez

Projected

Three years, $8.85 million

$3.02 million guaranteed

Actual

One year, $1.02 million

Nothing guaranteed

I projected a contract similar to the the one they gave Matt Haack, but I way overvalued Bojorquez. No ifs, ands, or buts. Read the projections article before you stone me.

CB Josh Norman

Projected

One year, $2.5 million (up to $6 million)

$2.5 million guaranteed plus incentives

Actual

One year, $1.5 million

I wrote that “I find it difficult to believe Norman is going to be considered an every-down player on the open market” adding “this figure seems a touch higher than I want to spend this offseason.” It was a touch higher than anyone was willing to spend on him, apparently.

CB Levi Wallace

Projected

One year, $2.133 million

Actual

One year, $1.75 million

Pretty darn close.

QB Matt Barkley

Projected

Two years, $4 million

$600,000 guaranteed

Actual

One year, $1.075 million

Barkley took a pay cut when the Bills didn’t re-sign him. He didn’t see the end of the deal, as he was cut during the season.

RB Taiwan Jones

Projected

One year, $1.7 million

Actual

One year, $1.75 million

SO CLOSE!

RB T.J. Yeldon

Projected

“League minimum”

Actual

Out of football

“I can’t believe he’ll make more than the league minimum at this stage in his career.” Right you are, Matt.

S Dean Marlowe

Projected

One year, $1.55 million

Fully guaranteed

Actual

One year, $990,000

Nothing guaranteed

We didn’t do a full article on Marlowe, but the figure we put on the projection was the contract he signed the year before.

KR Andre Roberts

Projected

One year, $1.5 million

Fully guaranteed

Actual

Two years, $5.5 million

$2.5 million guaranteed

I thought he’d take a pay cut at his age, but he got a pay bump that the Texans regretted by midseason when they released him. When he joined the Chargers mid-year, they signed him to league minimum. I’m gonna chalk that up as a win!

OT Ty Nsekhe

Projected

One year, $1.21 million

$137,500 guaranteed

Actual

One year, $1.75 million

$500,000 guaranteed

One of the reasons he left could have been the $500k signing bonus the Cowboys offered.

OG Brian Winters

Projected

One year, $1.21 million

Actual

One year, $1.21 million

It was a projection for the NFL veteran minimum and that’s exactly what he was paid. An absolute W for me.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Projected

One year, $1.13 million

($275,000 guaranteed)

Actual

One year, $1.275 million

$350,000 guaranteed

Man was I close on this one. I really wish the comments section hadn’t been nuked, because I was called crazy for this projection and everyone thought it was too low.

OG Ike Boettger

Projected

One year, $920,000

($275,000 guaranteed)

Actual

One year, $2.133 million

I did not think the Bills would use the Restricted Free Agent tender on Boettger, but they did. It’s why I projected an RFA tender for Ryan Bates this offseason.

Editor’s note: We did not include players released by the team. Only free agents whose contracts expired.

Looks like I overvalued players a little bit. In a negotiation, the players come with one side and the team comes with another. These are probably mostly aligned with what players came to the table with instead of the meet in the middle number.

Fun exercise.