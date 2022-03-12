Bills a “top suitor” for Evan Engram, per report

The Buffalo Bills have already shown interest in former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, and now they’re being linked to another veteran tight end. Dan Duggan, the Giants’ staff writer at The Athletic, said this week that Buffalo could be in on Evan Engram.

“A source identified the Bills as a top suitor for Engram,” wrote Duggan as a segue while discussing Giants GM Joe Schoen’s time in Buffalo. “It will be interesting to see how the rest of the league views the Giants’ 2017 first-round pick next week.”

I don’t think the interest in Gronkowski and Engram says anything about the future of Dawson Knox. When Knox left with a hand injury, it showed that the Bills didn’t have depth at the position. This would also allow the Bills to run two-TE sets if they wish. Under Brian Daboll they were heavy with three-wides and one TE, but this could shift that dynamic to two WRs and two TEs. With Cole Beasley reportedly wanting out and Isaiah McKenzie a free agent — plus new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey potentially wanting to add wrinkles — the shift could make sense. Engram, in particular, often times lines up as a big slot receiver, which would be different than what Knox brings to the table.

Engram made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was targeted much less in 2021. He caught 46 passes for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns with inconsistent quarterback play.

While Spotrac estimates his deal as a four-year, $27 million contract, that feels low based on the recent franchise tags. Cleveland’s David Njoku, Miami’s Mike Gesicki, and Dallas’s Dalton Schultz all received a one-year, $10.9 million contract.

Ultimately what’s more interesting to me is that the Bills are rumored around a lot of tight ends, not necessarily which specific ones they might be after.