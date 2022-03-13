Overreaction Show with Joe Miller

Set your reminders and join Joe Miller for a special edition of the Overreaction Show talking free agents and player movement as the NFL League year sets to open on Wednesday. Join Joe LIVE at 8 PM Eastern on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel.

With Brian Daboll moving on, what will the Buffalo Bills do? Will the schemes change? How much say does new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have and how do we make this defense better?

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.