Billieve Podcast: Previewing free agency

The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL teams are free to sign free agents beginning at 1 PM Eastern on Wednesday, March 16.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico run through a list of free agents they would like to see general manager Brandon Beane sign this offseason as the Bills look to finally get over the hump and win their first Super Bowl.

Among the players discussed:

Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones would make for an ideal addition to a Buffalo pass rush that needs to add an elite pass rusher, and rumor is there’s mutual interest in bringing Jones to Western New York.

If Jones doesn’t come to Buffalo, Emmanuel Ogbah (Miami Dolphins) would make for a nice consolation prize at edge rusher.

At the tight end position, the Bills enjoyed plenty of success in 2021 when they ran and threw using two tight ends. Evan Engram (New York Giants) would be a fantastic complement to Dawson Knox, and he offers up an intriguing mix of speed, athleticism and versatility.

The Bills are faced with the prospect of having to replace CB2 if Levi Wallace walks in free agency. Charvarius Ward would more than make up for Wallace’s departure, while Joe Haden would be a solid and relatively affordable signing to bolster Buffalo’s secondary.

Rasul Douglas and Casey Heyward would also represent significant upgrades at the cornerback position.

If Beane makes only one move this offseason, both Boccacino and D’Amico want him to bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as Josh Allen’s backup.

D’Amico thinks the Bills need to look for a veteran to supplant Devin Singletary as Buffalo’s RB1, while Boccacino thinks Marlon Mack would make a nice addition to the Bills’ backfield.

Neither Boccacino nor D’Amico wants the Bills to invest in wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster or Marquez Valdez-Scantling, though Boccacino is a proponent of signing Braxton Berrios as a valuable wideout and return specialist.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know which players you hope Beane and the Bills sign this offseason.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.