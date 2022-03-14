Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: All about the cornerbacks

Over the past few weeks, defensive lineman Jordan Davis had become a popular pick for the Buffalo Bills. But after his incredible performance at the NFL Combine, the Georgia product is off the board well before the Bills’ selection.

With Davis off the board, most mock drafts collected this week have the Bills focusing on cornerback in the first round. Kaiir Elam, Trent McDuffie and Andrew Booth remain popular choices, as you will see below. It’s not all about the defense though, as Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks also make an appearance this week.

NFL mock draft: Combine, QB trades shake up latest 3-round projections - Draft Wire

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, CB from Florida, with the first-round pick.

3-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Colts add a QB after Carson Wentz trade, Malik Willis a top-3 pick

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks move up to select Malik Willis; Jordan Davis a risk or reward? - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select David Ojabo, EDGE from Michigan, with the first-round pick.

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth Jr., CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Spicy Edition | The Draft Network

2022 NFL Mock Draft: What Seahawks, Commanders do in wake of Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz trades - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Jahan Dotson, WR from Penn State, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022, 3-round edition: Seahawks replace Russell Wilson; Commanders help Carson Wentz | Sporting News

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Post-Combine Edition | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Treylon Burks, WR from Arkansas, with the first-round pick.