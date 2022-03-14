Buffalo Bills Links, 3/14: Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

The NFL free-agency period officially begins Wednesday afternoon, and the Buffalo Bills got a jump-start on things when the team announced a two-year deal with wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the McKenzie deal and its impact on Buffalo’s wide receiver group heading into the 2022 season.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills bring back WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Bills brought back another wide receiver from last year, Isaiah McKenzie, with the two sides agreeing to terms on a two-year contract. We take a look at the deal, what it means for Buffalo’s passing and return game, and what the deal means for slot receiver Cole Beasley’s future in Buffalo.

NFL free agency rumors

Free agents are free to sign with their new team starting at 4 PM Eastern on Wednesday. The Bills have been linked to several top-tier free agents. Click through below to read about possibilities for the Bills to pursue in free agency and discuss why the team has a legit chance at signing elite edge rusher and former Syracuse University standout Chandler Jones. Plus, the rumors that Buffalo has expressed an interest in trading for Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, the list of possible free-agent additions at backup quarterback and in the wide receiver room,

Odds and ends

Go behind the scenes to get the latest on a new Bills stadium deal, the team-friendly new contract for punter Matt Haack, whether Buffalo should pursue a trade for talented but oft-injured running back Christian McCaffrey, and more!