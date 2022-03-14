Buffalo Bills 2022 free-agent rumor, signing, trades, news tracker

It is time! The 2022 free-agent tampering window kicks off at noon Eastern on Monday, March 14th, and the official start of free agency is Wednesday, March 16th, and 4 PM Eastern. We’re here to keep you up to date on all the comings and going of the Buffalo Bills, new and old. In this article, we will track where every Bills free agent visits and signs, as well as all the players whom the Bills bring in for a visit, and where they ultimately sign. You will want to bookmark this post and we will constantly update it through the free-agency period.
Rumored interest
- DE Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings) “In the mix”
- DE Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals) “Interest”
- TE Evan Engram (New York Giants) “Top suitor”
- DE Shaq Lawson (New York Jets) “Mutual interest”
- TE Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) “Interest”
Buffalo Bills re-signed
- WR Isaiah McKenzie Signed / Contract details / Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- WR Jake Kumerow Signed / Contract details
- CB Siran Neal Signed / Contract details
- LB Tyrel Dodson Signed / Contract details / All-22 Analysis
Other Bills moves
- P Matt Haack Agrees to pay cut / 2021 Review / GM Beane has signaled need for new punter
- C Mitch Morse Agrees to contract extension / Contract details
Bills 2022 Free Agents
- DE Mario Addison Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- WR Cole Beasley Has permission to seek trade / All-22 Analysis
- OG Ike Boettger Contract projection
- RB Matt Breida Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- DT Vernon Butler Contract projection
- OG Jon Feliciano Released / All-22 Analysis
- DE Jerry Hughes Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- RB Taiwan Jones Contract projection
- LB A.J. Klein Released / All-22 Analysis
- DE Efe Obada Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- DT Harrison Phillips Injury Analysis / All-22 Analysis
- WR Emmanuel Sanders Hints at retirement / All-22 Analysis
- QB Mitch Trubisky Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
- CB Levi Wallace Contract Projection / All-22 Analysis
- OG Daryl Williams Released
- DT Justin Zimmer Contract projection
- OG Ryan Bates (RFA) Contract projection / All-22 Analysis
General information
- Matt Warren’s offseason plan Feb 28
- Bills don’t use franchise tag in 2022
- Ranking the offensive needs
- Ranking the defensive needs
Reserve/Future signings
- DT Brandin Bryant
- G Jacob Capra
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Tim Harris
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE MIke Love
- DB Nick McCloud
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- CB Olaijah Griffin
- DT Eli Ankou
2022 NFL Free Agent Lists
- Offensive guards
- Running Back
- Center
- Tight End
- Backup QB
- Outside wide receiver
- Slot receivers
- Edge rushers
- 3-tech Defensive tackle
- Linebacker
- Cornerback
- Punter
Podcasts
- Billieve: Previewing free agency Mar 13
- The Bruce Exclusive: Principles of roster-building Mar 11
- Q&A: Gronk the free agent Mar 8
- Billieve: Offseason needs, re-signing Harrison Phillips Mar 7
- CTW: Bills needs, Cole Beasley’s trade request Mar 7
- NABP: Three UFAs the Bills must re-sign Mar 2
- Q&A: Trading for DK Metcalf, Christian McCaffrey Mar 1
- BBR: Should Bills sign Ryan Fitzpatrick? Feb 27
- BBR: Isaiah McKenzie contract projections vary greatly Feb 22
- BBR: Is DE the Bills’ biggest need? Feb 15
- NABP: Dream QB2 in 2022? Feb 10
- Q&A: CB2 & Levi Wallace Feb 8
- BBR: What will it take to re-sign Phillips, Hughes, and Addison? Feb 8
- BBR: Levi Wallace in line for a big pay day Jan 31
